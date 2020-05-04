Odisha Govt categorises districts, municipal corporation for week starting from May 4

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): Based on the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, Odisha Government on Sunday categorised its Districts and Municipal Corporations in three categories namely Red, Orange and Green category.

As per the official letter to all collectors and District Magistrates and all Municipal Commissioners issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, categorisation has been done for a week starting from May 4.



Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur district and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have been classified in Red Category, which reported total 125 cases (Active 86) out of total 162 (as on 3rd of may) including, Bhadrak 19, Balasore 21, Jajpur 48 and BMC area 47.

While Khurda District ( except BMC area) Sundergarh, Kendeapara, Koraput, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Ganjam Districts are classified in Orange Category.

Rest 16 districts categorised as Green are Puri, Cuttack, Anugul, Bargarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Gajapati, Jagatsighpur, Kandamal, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj Nabrangpur, Nayagarh, Nupada, Raygada and Sonepur.

Further, if any district in green category reports a positive case in future, it shall be treated as orange.

Meanwhile, following the extension of lockdown, the Odisha Government on Sunday issued revised guidelines for its strict implementation.

As per the fresh guidelines, the protocol to be maintained within containment zones, "The local authority has to ensure 100 per cent coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents of containment zones."

In the containment zones, the authority has to ensure strict perimeter control, establish clear entry and exit points, movement of people only for maintaining the supply of goods and services and for medical emergencies; no unchecked influx of people and transport; and record details of people moving in and out of the perimeter. (ANI)

