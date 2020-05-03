Odisha Govt classifies 15 departments as Critical that will function during lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Following the extension of the nationwide lockdown, Odisha government on Saturday reviewed the situation and decided to classify its different departments in two categories namely, Critical and Partially Critical for better management of COVID-19 situation in State.

As per the official order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, 15 departments of state government are classified as Critical Department and will work with up to 50 per cent officers/staff strength on roster basis in order to attend essential work during the lockdown period.

All other Departments have been classified as Partially Critical where up to 30 per cent of officers /staff will attend the office on a roster basis.



The administrative department will decide about the scale of operations in the field offices in alignments with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Government of India.

This order will be effective from May 4th 2020 till the end of the third phase lockdown on May 17th 2020.



The departments classified as Critical are Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Commerce & Transport, Finance Department, Co-operation, Excise, F & ARD, FS & CW, GA & PG, Housing & Urban Development, Health & Family Welfare, Home Department, Labour & ESI, PR & DW, R & DM and Steel & Mines. (ANI)