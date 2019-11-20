Odisha govt collaborates with UNICEF to create awareness about child rights

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Government of Odisha collaborated with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), along with Odisha Alliance Child Rights (OACR) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

On this 30th anniversary of child rights, Children from across Odisha presented data on several major issues like Education, Child Protection, Nutrition and Sanitation in collaboration with UNICEF.

One of the child researchers outlined the issue of lack of education facilities. "I found 55 per cent students in rural and 30 per cent in urban areas deprived of basic rights education", he said.

Another child raised concerns over a large majority of children allegedly being engaged as labourers in Ganja cultivation.

Women Child and Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Health Naba Kishore Das and Education and Mass Department Minister Sameer Das were among various officials present during the meeting. (ANI)

