Odisha govt committed to assist stranded people from other states, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Odisha government on Thursday said that it will assist people from other states who are stranded here in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

It also appealed to other respective state governments to assist all the people of Odisha stranded in different states.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all the Chief Ministers of the country to assist all persons or group of people from Odisha who are stranded in their state with basic food, accommodation and security. Odisha will bear the cost of their safekeeping," Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the Odisha government told media persons here at a press briefing.

"The Chief Minister has also assured that all persons in need from other states stranded in Odisha shall be assisted and cost shall be met from Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Direction has been issued in this regard to all Collectors," he added.

In view of COVID-19, a Control Room will function in the Home Department round the clock to monitor issues with regard to the implementation of lockdown.

"Issues pertaining to Odias elsewhere in the country can also be raised with the Control Room," Bagchi said.

"For the smooth movement of all goods vehicles on National Highways and roads in Odisha, a helpline has been opened which will be opened from 8 am to 10 pm every day. Drivers and operators can approach the helpline for guidance for remedial action," he further stated.

A total of 404 cases have been registered in the state for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 during the last 48 hours. Out of these, 380 cases are for violation of lockdown, 10 cases for violation of 'Home Quarantine' and 14 cases are on other issues related to COVID-19.

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been traced in Odisha, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As many as 694 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, including 47 foreign nationals. There have been sixteen deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

