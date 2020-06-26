Odisha govt develops portal for management of labour cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Labour and ESI Department of the Odisha government on Thursday developed a Labour Case Management System (LCMS) portal.

As per an official release, the initiative will facilitate all stakeholders-claimant workers, advocates and opposite party employers to track all the cases online under the Employee's Compensation Act 1923, Payment of Gratuity Act 1972 and Minimum Wages Act 1948.

"This is an initiative under the 5T programme of the government. The portal will facilitate the online filing of case applications under the above acts at the doorsteps by logging to http://lcms.labdirodisha.gov.in," the release read.

"Now, with the utilisation of technology, the workers will be enabled to file the case online and will also obtain position through SMS alert. The system will ensure transparency and effective monitoring with faster disposal of these crucial cases," it said.

These cases can be monitored and assessed by the Principal Secretary of the Department as well as Labour Commissioner, Odisha. (ANI)

