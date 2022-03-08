Odisha govt directs to operationalise Malkangiri airport by January 2024

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 8 (ANI): The construction of a new airport at Malkangiri of Odisha was put on the fast track after Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed works department to operationalise the Airport for State planes by January 2024.

Reviewing the progress in a high-level meeting Mohapatra said, "As Malkangiri is the farthest district from State headquarter, the airport will add to boosting the quality health and education services in the area".

Besides, he added, the airport would also enhance the economic and commercial activities in the district.



Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport, Bishnupada Sethi stated, "Presently Malkangiri airfield can be developed as a 2B category airport. As of now, land acquisition is over, and raising of concrete posts with barbed wire fencing along with the gate has been completed. Administrative approval has also been accorded for the project estimated around Rs 29 crore".

Further, Sethi said that alienation of Government land of around 74 acres was done, Stage-1 forest clearance obtained, and the Stage-11 forest clearance was in the process. In the meanwhile Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey was completed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Around 54 families who needed to be shifted were included under rural housing schemes, and construction of their houses was also completed.

Chief Secretary asked to clear the obstacles that were necessary for laying of the airstrip of 800 to 1000 mt for the operation of state flights. He directed the works department to finish the preparation of DPR quickly and go ahead with tendering. (ANI)

