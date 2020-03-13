Odisha govt had no role in Jagannath Temple's deposit in Yes Bank: FM Niranjan Pujari

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Odisha government on Thursday distanced itself from the controversy over Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)'s deposit in the crisis-hit Yes Bank and said that the decision was taken by the temple's managing committee.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, speaking in the assembly on the issue, said the funds of Jagannath Temple are managed by its managing committee and added that the state government does not interfere in the same.

"Yes Bank was selected through a transparent process for the deposit. Proposals were invited from scheduled commercial banks by way of quotations by the temple administration for the deposit of Rs 545 crore," Pujari said.

He also said that Yes Bank had assured an interest rate of 8.61 per cent per annum.

Pujari informed the House that he has requested the regional director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer the fund to a nationalised bank and has also written to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the same.

BJP Chief Whip Mohan Majhi demanded to bring the issue under the purview of the ongoing Yes Bank crisis.

RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan on Thursday wrote to Chief Secretary of Odisha and asked him not to move the deposits from the bank stating that the money is safe.

Meanwhile, the Jagannath Sena, a local outfit, protested outside the CBI office on Wednesday demanding an inquiry into Jagannath Temple's deposit in the crisis-hit bank. (ANI)