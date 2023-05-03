Odisha govt increases compensation for life, property loss in man-animal conflicts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the proposal of increasing the amount of compensation for the next of kin of the victims of human and wild animal conflict to Rs 6 lakh from Rs 4 lakh.

"The amount of assistance in case of permanent injury has also increased. In case of less than 60 per cent disability, the amount of assistance has increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh and in case of more than 60 per cent disability, the amount of assistance has been increased to Rs.2.50 lakh," the government statement said.

Similarly, people with temporary injuries will be provided with a compensation of Rs 5,000 while free treatment and Rs 10,000 will be provided to victims who need a treatment of more than one week at the hospital.



"The compensation for the deaths of livestock I village animal attack has also been increased, for death of cow, buffalo an aid of Rs 37,000 will be given, while for ox it has been increased to Rs 32,000 from existing Rs 5,000, The amount of assistance for the death of a calf has been increased," the statement read.

As per the decision, in case of crop damage, the amount of assistance has also increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per acre.

In the case of cash crop damage, the amount of assistance has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 per acre.

Besides, financial assistance for partially damaged houses has been increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,000 and in case of completely damaged house, the owner will be provided a new house under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana or an amount sanctioned under the scheme along with an extra Rs 20,000. (ANI)

