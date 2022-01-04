Odisha govt increases salary of junior teachers by 50 pc

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 4 (ANI): Odisha government has decided to increase the salaries of junior teachers (contractual and permanent) engaged in government primary schools by 50 per cent.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the decision has been implemented with effect from January 1, 2022.

Now after the decision, the current salary of contractual junior teachers has been increased from Rs 7,400 to Rs 11,000. Similarly, the salary of permanent junior teachers has also been increased from Rs 9,200 to Rs 13,800.

According to the decision, as many as 33,038 junior teachers including 13,324 contractual and 19,714 permanent junior teachers will be benefited from this hike. The state government will spend Rs 168 crore annually on this. (ANI)