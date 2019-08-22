Odisha govt integrates Directorates with administrative departments to ease decision-making process

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): In an attempt to expedite the process of decision-making, Odisha Government has decided to integrate various Directorates with their respective administrative departments to function as composite departments.

The General Administration Department on Wednesday passed a resolution in this regard stating that "the different Directorates have been integrated with their respective administrative Department to function as Composite Department with immediate effect".

While various departments of the Odisha Government have been functioning from various state buildings including the Lok Seva Bhavan (Secretariat), the directorates have been functioning from the Heads of Directorate Building, popularly known as Batala.

"The integrated department shall function in the premises of the respective administrative department/ Directorates as may be decided by the administrative department keeping in view availability of space and public convenience" read the resolution of the GA department.

To ensure better efficiency, avoiding duplication of work and wastage of time, officers such as DDO and Establishment officer and staff will also be utilised accordingly in the composite department.

"The administrative department shall take necessary steps to make budgetary provisions for the composite department, necessary budget provisions for the integrated department shall be made from the next financial year in consultation with finance department" the resolution added. (ANI)

