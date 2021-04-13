Odisha govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 preparations to hospitals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the health and family welfare department of the state government on Tuesday had asked all districts administrations to activate all government and private COVID-19 hospitals and medical facilities.



Additional Chief Secretary, the Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra directed all the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioner, CDM and Public Health Officials (PHO)s: "In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, you need to remain in readiness to accommodate new cases and activate earlier used government and private COVID-19 facilities in a phase-wise manner as and when required."

"The government and private COVID-19 facilities which were functionalised during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic will be activated in a phase-wise manner with an increment of 50 beds at a time when needed, the number of ICU should be that of 20 per cent of general beds and availability of ventilators should be at least 50 per cent of ICU beds," he said.

"All the private hospitals under Odisha Clinical Establishment Act having 30 beds or more must have at least 10 per cent of available beds (general and ICU) reserved for COVID-19 patients and should increase the facility up to 80 per cent of available general beds and ICU in a phased manner according to the situation," he added. (ANI)

