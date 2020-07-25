Odisha govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Odisha government on Saturday issued new guidelines for the procedure and precautions that should be taken while disposing of bodies of COVID-19 patients.

The new guidelines were issued by Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha Pradeep Jena, who informed about the same to all Collectors and All Municipal Commissioners through a letter.

The letter states that in Odisha, "The Government has taken the full responsibility of disposal of the dead body of the Covid-19 suspect/ confirmed cases for which the Government have sanctioned Rs 7,500 (Rupees Seven Thousand Five Hundred) per deceased towards expenditure for disposal of the dead body of COVID-l9 suspect or confirmed cases."

It adds the while the state government will continue to assume the responsibility of disposal of the dead body of the COVID-19 suspect/ confirmed cases, respecting the religious sentiments of the people and religious beliefs of different sects, the government allow certain restrictions in the completion of the last rites to the families.

As per the new guideline now, "If family member(s) of the patient wish(es) to view the body at the time of removal from the isolation room or area, they may be allowed to do so with the application of standard precautions."

"The dead body shall be handled and transported in a decent manner. While disposing the dead body at the crematorium/ burial ground, the family members may be allowed to perform the last rites according to their religion/ faith without touching the body, maintaining a minimum safe distance from the body and following standard hygienic precautions, such as hand hygiene, use of mask & gloves, no spitting in a public place," added the letter.

The letter also states that bathing, kissing, hugging, among other things is strictly prohibited by the government. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed in the funeral function including the priest and members of family and support agency if any.

"The family members may be allowed to collect the ash after cremation for the performance of last rites," said the letter.

However, if the family members do not wish to take part in cremation/ burial of the dead COVID-19 patients, their body may be disposed of in the absence of family. The method of disposals such as cremation or burial, as per the custom of the religion or sect of the dead person will be followed. If the religion or sect of the person is not known, either of the procedure may be followed for disposal of the dead body, informed the government. (ANI)

