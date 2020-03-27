Odisha govt issues guidelines for smooth distribution of newspapers during lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Odisha Government has issued guidelines for smooth lifting and distribution of newspapers during the lockdown.

"Keeping in view the role and responsibility of the newspapers, Government has included newspapers and the distribution as essential services and thus the vehicles carrying the newsprints and newspapers are allowed to ply without any obstruction," an official release said.

"Newspaper sale counters will operate from 7 AM to 8 AM and hawkers are allowed to move to the lifting point and for distribution of the newspapers between 4 AM to 7 AM. They are advised to maintain social distancing and handwashing strictly," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

