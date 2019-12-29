Odisha govt launches online platform for issuance of certificates

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 29(ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched the online platform for the issuance of income certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate and all miscellaneous certificates without any fees and on the basis of self-certification. Also, the system of asking for the Solvency certificate by the departments has been done away with.

"No Department shall ask for Solvency certificate. Instead of Solvency certificates, IT Returns, Bank Guarantee, etc for issuing licenses to storage agents, grant or renewal of excise license, quarry lease, etc, shall be asked for," said a government release.

"Recruiting agencies shall allow the applicants to declare their caste (ST/SC) and Resident status, etc. at the time of application. After provisional selection, applicants shall be called upon to produce certificates like Caste, Resident, etc. for scrutiny and final selection," it read.

"Similarly, Educational institutions shall allow the applicants to declare their caste (ST/SC) and resident Status. After provisional selection, applicants shall be called upon to produce certificates like Caste (ST/SC), Resident etc. for scrutiny and final admission," it read further. (ANI)

