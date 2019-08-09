Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha govt launches Small Savings Incentive Scheme

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:03 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday launched the 'Odisha Small Savings Incentive Scheme' for the calendar year 2019 under the notation "AQ" series.
Under this scheme, any eligible person who deposits a minimum amount of Rs 2,000 in any Small Savings Schemes during the calendar year 2019 in any Post office or bank situated within Odisha can obtain a free web-based coupon from the office of the collectors, sub-collectors and block development officers.
A state-level lucky draw of the scheme will be held on April 26, 2020, in which the people can win cash award as an incentive for their habit of thrift.
"There are 2428 number of prizes in seven categories, amounting to Rs.74 lakhs, including the first prize of Rs 5 lakh. It is expected that the people will not run after the suspicious non-banking private financial institutions, in the greed of high returns, rather they will show their faith in the Small Savings Schemes which is proven to be safe and secured," read a release by Information & Public Relations Department. (ANI)

