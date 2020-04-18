Odisha Govt makes special action plan to fight COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): As 46 COVID-19 positive cases out of 60 have been reported from Bhubaneswar, the State Government has made a special action plan for combating COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar.

Accordingly, the Government has decided to intensify testing and tracing in Bhubaneswar.

In a press conference held today, Sanjay Singh, Commissioner- cum- Secretary I&PR Department Odisha said that it has been decided to test 5000 samples in the next one week. It would be the highest per million testing amongst the cities of India. As per ICMR protocol, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha has made a priority category for testing depending on vulnerability.

As a result of the action plan, Bhubaneswar has been divided into three administrative zones and two Senior IAS Officers have been designated to oversee intensive sampling of primary and secondary contacts, contact tracing, a household survey by the surveillance team in the containment zone and supervising the achievement of the above testing target in Bhubaneswar. Legal action may be taken against those not cooperating in sample testing.

"State Government has made a regulation under Indian Epidemic Act 1897 making spitting in the public place a punishable offence and fine shall be levied for any violation," said Singh.

Block Extension Officers, Additional Tahasildars, Municipal Ward Officers and Police Officers have been declared as enforcement officers.

'Ama Krushi' live call centre has been made operational by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, to provide assistance to the farmers and bring solutions to problems in agriculture which will work every day. At other times, the farmers can record their issues in the call centre and 'Ama Krushi' team will reach out to them within 24 hours.

Food and accommodation along with health facilities have been provided through 2583 camps for around 77,500 'Guest Workers'. These workers are from various states of the country, Singh informed.

Today, 3,36,601 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5411 Gram Panchayats. Similarly, in 113 ULBs 36,418 persons have been provided with food.

From April 16 morning to April 17 morning, 122 number of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for the violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 of which 117 number of cases for violation of lockdown, one case for rumor-mongering and four cases have been registered for other related issues. 252 persons have been arrested by police for different violations. (ANI)

