Odisha govt organises awareness walkathon for elderly

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Odisha government on Tuesday conducted a walkathon to celebrate the International Day for Older Persons.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, which handles welfare of senior citizens in the state organised the event

On the occasion Ashok Panda, Minister, SSEPD said: "The SSEPD department of Odisha have organised this and made all the arrangement. In the morning we have organised a Yoga session for senior citizens and after this, we have planned an awareness walkathon to Ukathap Mandap."

"At Ukathap Mandap we have organised a cultural programme and will also present the award to five senior citizens. The health camp is also organised. For the first time this kind of function is organised", he added.

Bharati Chakra, State Head at HelpAge India said: "Today is the International older Person Day and today we are celebrating this with the department of social security in Odisha. We had a yoga session in the and now we are going on the awareness walkathon."

This awareness walkathon is organised to aware the young generation the importance of senior citizens, to take care of them, help them and to spend time with them.

Later, in a cultural programme 'Odisha Varishtha Samaan' award will be presented to senior citizens.

"Every elderly person should do yoga to remain healthy. Most old people are very conscious and they do yoga. We have a senior citizen forum if anyone old person is facing a problem they can contact us and our forum is there to help", said a senior citizen who participated in the walkathon.

Meanwhile, a few days ago the Karnataka government had organised sports meet for senior citizens. The event was organized for those in the age group of 71-80 years category ahead of World Elders Day celebrations. (ANI)

