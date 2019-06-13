Odisha govt releases additional amount of Rs 123.90 cr for Cyclone Fani assistance

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 13 : The Odisha Government has released an amount of Rs 123.90 crore to the collectors of Puri, Khordha and Cuttack districts which were severely affected by cyclone Fani, for payment of different assistance. These include assistance for house building, clothing, utensils and assistance to fishermen for replacement/repair of damaged nets and boats, fish ponds, fish seed farms and replacement of drought and milch animals.

This is in addition to Rs 197.59 crore which was released to the Puri Collector on June 10 for disbursement towards house building assistance.

So far, a total amount of Rs.1481.05 crore has been released to different departments and collectors of the affected districts for various relief and restoration measures relating to extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani'.

A high-level meeting was also held in the State Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sudam Marndi, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management to review the status of relief and restoration in the cyclone-affected areas. The review meeting was held in the office of the (SRC) which was attended by the Special Relief Commissioner and Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Disaster Management and other officers of the SRC and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

