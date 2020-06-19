Odisha govt reports 4,512 COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday has confirmed 4,512 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of these, 1,451 cases are active and 3,047 patients have recovered in the state.

"The total number of cases in the state stands at 4,512, of which 3,047 have recovered and 1,451 cases are active," Odisha Government said. (ANI)

