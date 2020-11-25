Odisha govt requests Centre for second AIIMS

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): In view of the health care requirements of Odisha, the state government has requested the Central government to establish an AIIMS in the Sundargarh district.

State Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has written to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requesting an AIIMS be considered for Western Odisha, citing the availability of infrastructure for college and hospital in Sundargarh.

"We have learned that a second AIIMS has been established in Bihar and a similar proposal is under consideration in another state. In view of the health care requirements of Odisha, it is proposed that a second AIIMS may be considered for Western Odisha in the district of Sundargarh," Asit Tripathy said.



"There is a readily available infrastructure for college and hospital in Sundargarh. As a CSR initiative, an MOU has been signed between the Government of Odisha and NTPC to establish a Medical College and Hospital. The Construction of the project has been completed and the equipment procurement process is going on," he added.

The State Chief Secretary also said that the new AIIMS will help the tribal population of Western Odisha and people in the backward areas.

"Therefore, this available infrastructure can be utilised for setting up AIIMS within a short period of time. It will cater to a large Tribal population in the area and help in providing quality tertiary care in the backward area of Western Odisha. The location is easily accessible through road, railway and air," Asit Tripathy said. (ANI)

