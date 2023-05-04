Odisha Govt rolls out partnership with University of Chicago Trust to leverage data for innovation and policy decisions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Government of Odisha rolled out a five-year strategic partnership with the University of Chicago Trust (UCT) for using data to advance innovations and drive policy decisions, as per an official statement.

It was announced in a grant agreement event for the Data, Policy, and Innovation Centre (DPIC) in Bhubaneshwar on 3rd May 2023.

Earlier in January this year, both parties had signed an MoU to establish DPIC that will support evidence-based research in areas of energy and environment, health, education, agriculture and water and sanitation and catalyse efforts to develop a high-quality data interface for enabling evidence-based governance of existing programs.

Talking about the collaboration Electronics and Information Technology Minister for Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera said, "The establishment of the DPIC is a testament to the government's commitment to the state's development across various sectors."



He expressed satisfaction that scholars from around the world are conducting research in Odisha and taking their findings to the rest of the world, adding that evidence and data-driven policies would benefit the state tremendously.

DPIC aims to enable rigorous, evidence-based governance while using new advances in econometrics, data science, and machine learning and act as a centre of excellence for collecting big data from many sources. The UCT through the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC India) and its other research centres are supporting the government in operationalizing DPIC.

"Odisha has always been at the forefront of using data for testing innovative ideas. Five years ago, we worked with the Government of Odisha to launch a one of its kind data-driven transparency program for industries. So, in a way, it's a homecoming for us and we are excited to work closely with the Govt of Odisha in further advancing data and evidence-driven policymaking, " said Prof. Michael Greenstone, Milton Friedman Professor in Economics and Director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

The partnership will adopt a comprehensive three-pronged approach that will not only focus on research but also on increasing the capacity of government officials in Odisha towards enhancing the utilization of data to enhance decision-making in the state.

Researchers from the University of Chicago will provide support to the government by offering insights into the efficacy of ongoing programs, proposing modifications to accomplish government objectives, and creating and assessing innovative large-scale research field pilots. Additionally, the team will use the knowledge gained from research in Odisha to expand operations not only within the state but also in other parts of India. (ANI)

