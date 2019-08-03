Odisha govt sanctions creation of 2000 LTRMO post

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha Government on Saturday sanctioned the creation of 2,000 new Leave Training Reserve Medical Officers (LTRMO) posts to fill up doctors vacancy in the state.

"I am directed to convey the sanction of Governor for creation of 2000 post of LTRMO in the rank of Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OHMS) Cadre in the scale of pay of level-12 of Pay Matrix of ORSP Rules, 2017 for the peripheral of Health Institutions of the state to provide adequate healthcare services to people of the state," a letter from Pramod Kumar Meherda, to Principal Accountant General read.

The post will be filled by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The present strength of doctors in the state is 3431 against sanction strength of 6719 and 3288 positions are vacant in the state. (ANI)

