Odisha govt sanctions Rs 225 crore for containment of COVID-19 in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Odisha government sanctioned Rs 225 crore out of the State Disaster Response Fund for containment of COVID-19 in the State, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena informed on Monday.

"Odisha government sanctioned Rs 225 crore out of the State Disaster Response Fund for containment of COVID-19 in the state. The amount has been sanctioned in a special meeting of the State Executive Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary on Monday," Jena informed.

"It is sanctioned in favour of the Health and Family Welfare Department. The fund will be utilized for measures for quarantine, sample collection, screening including provision for temporary accommodation, food, medical care etc," he added.

The fund will be utilised for people sheltered in quarantine camps, cluster containment operation, setting up of additional testing labs and procurement of essential equipment, personal protective gears etc.

The state government has mandated for anyone who comes to Odisha from abroad to get himself or herself registered on toll-free number 104 or the online portal- https://covid19.odisha.gov.in and announced an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation.

Odisha on Monday reported its first positive case of coronavirus. The 33-year-old patient has a travel history to Italy. (ANI)

