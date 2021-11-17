Odisha govt sees engagement of Mission Shakti groups as part of its commitment towards economic empowerment of women: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): Odisha Government sees the engagement of Mission Shakti groups as a part of its commitment towards economic empowerment of women in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday.

Today, Patnaik reviewed 20 departments on their progress in provisioning Government business to Mission Shakti SHGs.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Departments such as Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Finance etc for the initiatives taken so far to involve more SHGs and urged other departments to take immediate steps for further engagement and making the activities more remunerative.



While reviewing this, the Chief Minister said, "Government sees engagement of Mission Shakti groups as a part of its commitment towards economic empowerment of women of Odisha. Let all our interventions be designed keeping this in mind. Let every service provided by Government be seen from this angle and remuneration paid to the groups be reworked from this prospective."

Mission Shakti has been a movement that is transforming the lives of 70 lakh women organised into 6 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Odisha, the official release by the Chief Minister's office said.

The formation of the Department of Mission Shakti in March 2021 has been a historic step towards strengthening the SHGs initiatives already undertaken by different departments and agencies and bringing it all under one platform providing greater focus and synergy.

The Cabinet in its first meeting on May 29, 2019, approved the proposal on the provisioning of Government Services and Procurements worth Rs 5000 crore in five years through Mission Shakti SHGs.

Mission Shakti has achieved impressive progress in providing business worth of Rs 1198 crore to 1,04,712 SHGs generating income of Rs 296 crore during 2020-21 in convergence with different government departments. (ANI)

