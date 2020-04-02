Odisha Govt sets up two COVID-19 dedicated hospitals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Odisha government has set up two COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the state with a total capacity of 650 beds.

These hospitals, both named as Odisha COVID Hospital, are set up in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with 500 and 150 bed capacity respectively. Odisha Mining Corporation and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) have sponsored both the hospitals.

The state government had earlier announced free treatment for all COVID-19 patients in these hospitals.

By April 5, the total capacity is expected to increase to 1150 beds and in next 15 days to 5000 beds.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik appreciated the medical personnel and congratulated partner organizations KIIMS, Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospitals, Cuttack for putting up the facilities in a record time of one week.

Chief Minister further expressed that although Odisha is ready to provide better healthcare facility to COVID-19 patients through these stand-alone hospitals, the first line of defence should be regular hand washing and observing lockdown guidelines strictly.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India. This includes 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

