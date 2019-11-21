Odisha govt signs MoUs to improve urban service delivery system

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to transform urban service delivery system, the Housing and Urban Development Department of Odisha government on Thursday signed three memorandum of understanding (MOU) with different organisations.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was also present at the occasion, expressed his commitment to function with 5T (technology, transparency, teamwork, time and transformation) mantra to bring about visible transformation in the lives of people.

The three organisations include e-gov Foundation of Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni, Janagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, and Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation.

Patnaik said that he hopes that these MoUs succeed in providing transformative results in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

