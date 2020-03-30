Odisha Govt stresses on surveillance of people returning from COVID affected areas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Odisha Government has asked all the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to stress on the surveillance of those returning to the state from abroad and other states, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

"COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge problem and poses as a big challenge to all of us, in view of the evolving situation in India, the three most important pillars of the state's containment strategy have to be followed," said Nikunj Dhal, Principal Secretary Health, Odisha in a letter to all the collectors and municipal Commissioners.

"Active surveillance of the people who returned from COVID-19 affected areas (abroad and other states) and quarantine of all such people irrespective of symptoms. Risk based testing, isolation of confirmed cases, contact tracing and quarantine of contacts of confirmed cases irrespective of symptoms," Dhal said.

"As per the updated data, 2,856 persons who have returned from abroad during the last 14 days could not be contacted by the district surveillance teams so far. These persons could infect others, unless home quarantined, they need to be contacted earliest to ensure their home quarantine, this task has to be carried out by Collectors and Municipal Commissioners," added Dhal.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, three COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha so far.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 1071. (ANI)

