Representative Image
Representative Image

Odisha govt to bring out updated Agricultural Policy, focus on enhancing farmers' income

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:24 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Odisha government has initiated steps to bring out an updated and dynamic "Agricultural Policy" keeping in tune with the changing conditions of agriculture and its market.
A high-level intersectoral meeting to discuss the matter was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in the secretariat conference hall on Tuesday wherein Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Sourav Garg outlined the issues for discussion.
The Chief Secretary directed to focus on enhancing farmers' income through appropriate production and marketing strategies.
He further directed to create an ecosystem for the flourishing of Farmer Producer Groups and mobilising private investment in the sector. The departments were asked to give their inputs for further development of the draft policy within two weeks.
Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, who was present in the meeting, meanwhile, said the policy should be oriented towards crop diversification, value addition and market linkages.
Agriculture Production Commissioner Gagan Kumar Dhal advised developing calamity resilient seeds and agricultural practices.
Discussion in the meeting showed that in the last few years, Odisha has made unprecedented progress in agriculture and allied sector through concerted interventions of the government.
Public investment in agriculture reached Rs.17, 000 crores in 2018-19. State Government has taken pioneering steps like rolling out an exclusive budget for agriculture and formation of separate agri-cabinet.
As a result, State has become a surplus producer of food grains producing 117 lakh MT of food grain in 2016-17 with 25 lakh MT surplus in rice.
Keeping pace with changes in the market, the state has also significantly increased its horticultural and livestock productions. The state has achieved the fastest growth rate in the country in enhancing the monthly income of the farmers between 2002-03 to 2015-16. During this period, the monthly average income of Odisha farmer has increased from Rs.1062 to Rs.7731 indicating a growth of 16.5 per cent against the national growth of 11.7 per cent.
Replying to a media query after the meeting, Principal Secretary Garg said that Odisha Agricultural Policy was framed in the year, 2013. "Meanwhile, six years have passed. New technologies and marketing conditions have also emerged. In view of all these, the new updated policy is being worked out. The vision of the policy is to harness the agriculture potential of the State in a sustainable manner and raise farmers' income continuously while ensuring nutritional security."
Available information show, the draft policy is being worked out through a wide process of consultation with experts, universities, civil society bodies and farmers' groups. The policy recommends sector wise interventions for overcoming the difficulties faced in the last few years and maximizing of the outcomes. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:22 IST

MoD bans business dealings with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay...

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has banned all transactions and dealings with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's firm Offset India Solutions (P) Ltd and its Group companies as well as functionaries until further orders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:21 IST

NIRDPR launches initiative to help rural poor farm holds cope...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): For the first time in India, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), has launched an initiative to improve the adaptive capacity of the rural poor engaged in farm-based livelihoods to cope with climate change.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:06 IST

Chattisgarh: Bijapur Collector bars govt staff from wearing...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Collector of Bijapur district KD Kunjam has issued an order barring government employees from wearing "T-shirts, jeans and bright-coloured clothes" to office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:40 IST

Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, 7 injured in bus accident

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): At least 3 people died and seven others were injured in a major road accident after the bus carrying them overturned near Dhaturiya village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:17 IST

Mother of Hyderabad-based man stranded in Riyadh seeks Indian...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): A Hyderabadi woman has urged the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to rescue her son who is stranded in the Gulf nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:16 IST

CM Rupani requests tourists to leave for a safer place before...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has appealed the tourists visiting the state to leave for a safer place after the afternoon of June 12, in the view of Cyclone Vayu which is likely to hit with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morni

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:15 IST

Dineshwar Sharma meets J-K Governor to discuss internal security...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Dineshwar Sharma, Union Special Representative for Dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss range of issues including the internal security situation and arrangements made for smooth

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:12 IST

Delhi: 2 arrested for impersonating, forging documents prepared...

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Railway Police Force (RPF) has arrested two people for allegedly impersonating and forging of documents to obtain tickets through Emergency Quota.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:27 IST

Delhi Cong directs to name 3 probables for Assembly Polls, 1...

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Delhi unit of Congress, which has started prepping up for the February 2020 Assembly polls, has directed its district and block presidents to form a panel of three candidates from every assembly seat which must consist of one woman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 00:46 IST

US Navy ship reaches Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): USS John P Murtha (LPD26), American Navy's San Antonio Class Landing Platform Dock (LPD) has arrived at Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:40 IST

AN-32 wreckage found: Hope, despair grip kin of missing IAF personnel

Balla (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The desolate family of Airman Suraj Singh still anticipates the news of the survival of their son in the AN-32 crash. Parts of wreckage of the aircraft was found by a team of IAF earlier today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:31 IST

10-year-old allegedly raped in Rajasthan

Dhaulpur (Rajasthan) [India] June 11 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Basseer area of Dhaulpur city here, police said.

Read More
iocl