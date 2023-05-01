Odisha Govt to build country's first resettlement colony for people affected by climate change

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Odisha government is to build the country's first resettlement colony for the people of Satbhaya in Kendrapada district, displaced due to coastal erosion and climate change.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the colony's first development phase at Bagapatia.

"CM Patnaik sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the first phase development of the colony at Bagapatia, it will be a part of the state government's Adarsha Colony initiative," said Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.



According to officials, the funds will be utilised for the construction of houses, drinking water, electricity connections, road and other facilities for the displaced people.

"The sanctioned fund will be utilities for the construction of houses, drinking water, electricity connections, roads and other facilities for the displaced people. Along with this, the state government has also planning to provide agricultural land to the villagers of Satabhaya who have lost their livelihood due to the coastal erosion," read an official statement from CMO.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister directed the Tourism Department to improve infrastructure and beautify the famous Panchubarahi Shrine which is located in the area and develop it as a major tourist destination.

Due to the impact of climate change, the affected people are being resettled in Baghpatia as the Satbhaya region has been submerged in the sea due to erosion, This is the first colony in the country for the resettlement of people affected by climate change. (ANI)

