Odisha govt to develop digital content for school students in view of COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): Odisha Government on Wednesday constituted four committees for the concept, resource mapping and development of contents for digital and online education for the 'academic interests of students, in view of COVID-19 pandemic and it's aftermath.'

As official order issued by Odisha School Education Programme Authority said, "In pursuance to the instructions of Principal Secretary to Government School and Mass Education, Govt of Odisha, these Committees have been constituted, which includes Committee for Higher Secondary education (grades Xl - Call) Committee for Secondary Education ( grades lX - X) Committee for Elementary Education (grades l - Call) and monitoring committee"

The committees for Hight Secondary, Secondary and Elementary Education will prepare the concept mapping and will form class wise resources group for each subject along with the identification of availability of teaching material on different topics and the contents will be uploaded in Madhu App, Diksha App and Telecasted in Doordarshan/Swayamprava.

The concept mapping and digital materials prepared by the committee will be better by SCERT in case of Elementary, BSE, Odisha in case of Secondary and CHSE, Odisha in case of Higher Secondary Education.

