Odisha govt to felicitate family of road accident victim for donating kidney, will fund kin's treatment

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Odisha government on Wednesday announced to felicitated the family and bear the expenses for the medical treatment of the daughter of deceased Priyanka Rani Patra, whose kidneys were donated and transplanted on two different patients on Tuesday.

Priyanka's daughter is currently undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries in a road accident on January 26.

Priyanka, who was a resident of Digapahandi area of Ganjam district, sustained serious injuries in the January 26 accident and died during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Odisha CMO, "The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hails the great sacrifice of the family of late Priyanka Patra, the Cadaveric donor who saved the life of the kidney patient at SCB Hospital, Cuttack, her family will be felicitated under the State Government's 'Suraj Scheme'. Besides, the state government will bear the entire treatment cost of the daughter of late Priyanka Rani Patra who is undergoing treatment at Bhubaneswar".

The Chief Minister also congratulated the doctors and the entire team of SCB Hospital Cuttack for conducting successful kidney transplants. (ANI)

