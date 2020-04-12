Odisha govt to provide 3 months' free ration to 94 lakh families

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): Around 94 lakh families in Odisha, who are covered under the national and state food security schemes, will be given three-month ration for April-June period free of cost to ensure food security in the state amid nationwide lockdown, the state government said on Sunday.

The free ration will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (MPGKY) in addition to monthly quota supplied to the people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

"The beneficiaries are entitled to get 5 kg of rice per person per month and 1 kg of milled arhar dal per family per month for April-June (three months) period free of cost," according to MQ Haque, Joint Secretary, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department, government of Odisha.

The State Food Supply and Consumer Welfare (SFSCW) department has issued an official order to all the Collectors for the distribution of the food grains to the eligible beneficiaries.

As per the date available with the SFSCW, the free food grains will benefit 3,28,49,327 people of a total 94,01,563 families in the state.

According to the state health department, 54 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far while 12 have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

