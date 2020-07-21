Odisha govt to provide Rs 7,500 for disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Odisha government on Monday announced monetary provision for handling and disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims.

As per a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the state government has made a provision of Rs 7,500 for handling and disposal of the deceased.

The expenditure will be met out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

"The government after careful consideration has been pleased to make provision for an amount of Rs 7,500 for handling and disposal of each body of COVID-19 victim," the notification read.

"The expenditure for the same will be met out of CMRF," it said.

Earlier, the state government had announced special incentives for doctors, paramedics and those engaged in several COVID-19 health facilities. (ANI)

