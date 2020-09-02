Odisha govt urges UGC to extend deadline for UG, PG exams to Oct 10

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 2 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Wednesday wrote a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging to extend the deadline of September 30 for completion of all Undergraduate and Postgraduate final semester/year examinations, till October 10.

The state government has requested this extension to ensure scheduling of examinations with a gap for at least a day. With this, the exam centres can be sanitised properly as a precautionary measure, said the Higher Education Department of the state in a letter.

Earlier, the UGC had stipulated that final semester/year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations must be compulsorily held by September 30.

"In order to prevent the prevailing COVID-19 situation from getting further aggravated, the final semester/year UG and PG examinations should be conducted in a staggered manner so that large number of students do not have to come to examinations centers on any given day and the universities and colleges get a gap of at least one day between examination days so that the entire examination centre can be sanitized and all the COVID-19 protocol can be put in place before the next day of the examination," read the letter.

Hence, the State government, in the exercise of its power under the State Disaster Management Act, has decided to request UGC for extension of the September 30 dateline by 10 days, i.e. upto October 10, it added. (ANI)

