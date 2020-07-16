Odisha: Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre takes music and dance classes online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced many institutions, including those providing training in music and dance, to take classes online. The Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra (GKCM) Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar has also turned to online platforms to connect with its students.

Sangeeta Gosain, music teacher and CEO of the GKCM Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, told ANI that to learn any art form, one cannot simply just sit alone and practice. "Music and dance need practice along with instruction and feedback from your teachers. We have arranged online classes so that even if we cannot be physically present with our students, we can still guide them," she said.



She added, "This pandemic is particularly stressful for the artists because we cannot share our art with the world. For us, appreciation and the knowledge that our art has brought happiness to someone is worth more than a million dollars. We have been able to arrange recitals and programs on Facebook Live and in a way, it is better because we can reach a much wider audience."

"At the institute, we have reduced the staff but have kept three-four maintenance workers to keep the equipment in good condition. Some students who were unable to go home have stayed at the centre. They use the auditorium a few times a week and observe social distancing while practising," she further said.

According to Bharti Mishra, a student at the centre, nearly everything is being done online. "Video conferencing platforms have enabled us to keep in touch with our teachers. Of course, it is not the same and it is difficult to advance in our training without physical proximity, but we are able to continue to practise what we have learned so far," she said.

She also added, "The beauty of the art community is that despite a nation-wide lockdown and a global pandemic, art can never die down, as long as artists are there to keep it alive. We continue to practise and perform and we have faith that sooner or later we will go back to performing live programs in our auditorium and across the country." (ANI)

