Odisha: HC issues notice over lawyers' strike regarding judges' appointment

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 : Orissa High Court has issued a notice to the High Court Bar Association, Odisha State Bar Council and Bar Council of India taking suo motu cognisance of the strike which sought the abolition of collegium system and the introduction of National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) for the appointment of HC judges.

The notice was issued by a bench of 14 judges of the Orissa High Court on Tuesday. The bench has sought a response from them by October 21.

The Orissa High Court Bar Association had launched a two-day strike, protesting against the appointment of the judges in the High Court by the Supreme Court collegium.

The High Court Bar association had passed a resolution on Tuesday to protest the decision and take up the matter with the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Union Law Minister.

