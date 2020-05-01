Odisha Health Dept urges WB returnees to come forward for testing

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Health & Family Welfare Department, Odisha requested people who have returned from West Bengal, not to hide and come forward for testing for COVID-19, here on Friday.

"People who have returned from West Bengal recently should not hide, they must come forward for testing, they may seem healthy but they could be infected and spread infection. All people are advised to contact local BDO/Tahasildar/ Sarpanch and remain isolation at home, and the testing is free," said a statement by the state Health Department.

"Only 15 percent of the COVID-19 positive cases of the State had symptoms at the time of testing while the rest 85 percent had no symptoms," the statement added.

The Health Department's helpline 104 is functional round the clock. "Persons having flu-like symptoms are advised to call the helpline for medical advice," requested the health department.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has a total of 142 positive coronavirus cases, of which 39 patients have recovered and one patient has succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

