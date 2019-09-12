Representative Image
Odisha: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall, issues warning to fishermen

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:59 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning pertaining to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha.
The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coast in the next 24 hours.
IMD Bhubaneswar, Director, HR Biswas said, "Due to the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and the neighbouring area which is shifting from coastal West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Angul."
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Koraput, Baragarh, Balangir and Sonepur are also expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

