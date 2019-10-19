Odisha: Implementation of 5T charter, Mo Sarkar to reflect in appraisal report of govt employees

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Odisha Government has decided to reflect the implementation of 5T charter and "Mo Sarkar" initiative in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) of different categories of Government employees, as per official notification.

The decision will apply to the employees of departments which are implementing the "Mo Sarkar" initiative.





"Government have already decided to accord 20 per cent weightage for the performance of government employees in the implementation of 5T components. Out of the allotted weightage of 20 per cent for 5T Charter, 5 per cent will be assigned in respect of performance under Mo Sarkar initiative," read the notification dated October 18 by GC Patra, Special Secretary to Odisha Government.

In case of All India Service (AIS) officers, out of an overall numerical assessment of 10, a value of two would be assigned with respect to the performance of an officer on 5T and Mo Sarkar initiative.

One mark has been assigned for implementation of 5T Charter of their departments, 0.5 mark each for implementing the Charter of the government and Mo Sarkar.

10 per cent has been earmarked for implementation of 5T Charter of Department while 5 per cent each for the implementation of 5T Charter of Government and Mo Sarkar.

'Mo Sarkar', which means 'My Government' in Odia, is a transformative initiative of 5-T programme, which was introduced by Naveen Patnaik after he returned to power as the Chief Minister of the state for a fifth consecutive term.

The 5-T mantra is based on the philosophy that transparency, teamwork, technology and time leads to transformation.

Under the new initiative, the chief minister and other ministers talk to common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response and service they received after they visit government facilities. (ANI)