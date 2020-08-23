Odisha instroduces scheme to promote bio-floc fish farming technology

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Fisheries and Animal Resources Department of the Odisha Government has rolled out a new scheme to promote intensive Aquaculture through bio-floc technology in fisheries.

This is an advanced fish farming technology introduced in the State to provide livelihood support to entrepreneurs, unemployed youth and interested progressive fish farmers of the state, aimed at increasing fish productivity and make the state self-sufficient in fish production, according to a release by Information and Public Relations Department.

Bio-floc based farming system is a new technology for the promotion of intensive fish and shrimp production in a limited area without significantly increasing the usage of the basic natural resources of water and land.

"A person having small land holding (as small as 150-200 square meter of land) and having either municipal piped water supply or bore well water supply can establish this business with small investment," read the release.

The programme aims to support fish farmers and young entrepreneurs for the generation of income and livelihood support.

"Bio-floc system is suitable for growing freshwater fish species such as GIFT Tilapia, Magur, Pangasius, Anabas, Common Carp etc depending on local market demands. In Biofloc technology, the waste organic matter in the tank such as feed waste, are digested using probiotics (helpful bacteria) and carbon source such as molasses and gets converted to fish feed," read the release.

In normal pond based farming system, one acre of earthen tank (4000 square meter area) produces about 2,000 kg of fish in 6 months; while in bioflocfish farming system, the 2 same 2000 kg fish can be produced only from 4 small tanks of each 4 meter diameter and 1.2 meter depth installed in a floor area of about 100-150 square meter.

Each bio-floc tank is stocked with about 1000-1500 numbers of quality fish fry (2-3 cm) or fingerlings (8-10 cm) with a target of 500 kg fish production over 6 months period. Fish grows to about 200 grams within 3 months and 700-800 grams within 6 months. Therefore, depending on the local market demand, fish can be partially harvested on daily basis to generate daily income for farmers, according to release.

The unit cost for installation of a Bio-floc unit of 2 tanks is Rs 1.50 lakh, while a biflock unit of 6 tanks costs approximately Rs 4 lakh. Introducing the scheme, the State Government provides a subsidy of 40 per cent subsidy while 60 per cent subsidy is provided to SC and ST beneficiaries. (ANI)

