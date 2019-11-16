Odisha: Inter ministerial team visits flood-affected areas to assess loss incurred by cyclone Bulbul

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): An inter-ministerial team recently visited the cyclone affected areas of Odisha to assess the loss incurred by cyclone Bulbul.

The seven member central team led by Joint Secretary (CIC), Ministry of Home Affairs, Saheli Ghosh Roy, was on a two day-visit to assess the situation in cyclone affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on November 14 and 15.

After the field visit of the team, a wrap up meeting was also held between the state government officials and inter-ministerial team at state secretariat on Friday.

"We have visited four cyclone affected districts. There has been a lot of damage to agriculture sector and paddy crops have been completely destroyed in coastal areas, so we will be making our recommendation," Roy told reporters after the meeting.

Further stating that there have been other damages like infrastructure and transmission lines, Roy said that they will be submit the assessment report to the central government.

"We are also waiting for the Memorandum from state government. They have given us an overview of the damages that happened due to the cyclone." (ANI)

