Odisha Investors Meet: CM Patnaik meets investors in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the 'Odisha Investors Meet' on Wednesday in Bengaluru and address the investors and apprise about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 and invite them to the event, said a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Addressing the event CM Patnaik said "It's a pleasure to meet you all today in this beautiful city of Bengaluru. Thanks to your innovative and inspiring work, India has emerged as a major force in the world of technology and manufacturing."

Patnaik said, "I have come to invite you all to Odisha and be part of our transformative journey."

He said that Odisha is now progressing fast in every sector. On the strength of abundant natural resources, skilled human resources and stable governance, Odisha is emerging as a leading destination for industries and investment.

He further said, "Most of the top Indian IT companies have established their centres in Bhubaneswar. The government is also providing continuous support to the Startup ecosystem in the city."



Odisha is ranked among the top States of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the "Achiever" status in the recently released "Ease of Doing Business" ratings, he added.

He said that the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 is a platform for the state to showcase their growth story and present what it has to offer to investors across the globe. It is a platform for industry captains and thought-leaders to talk about the future outlook of various industrial sectors.

CM further said, "I welcome you all to Odisha and seek your participation in the Make in Odisha Conclave being held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, 2022."

As per the press release, around 500 industrialists, business persons and investors across India participated in the Odisha Investors' Meet.

The idea behind organizing this is to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in Odisha to meet the ever-growing demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN Markets.

Chief Minister also holds Multiple one-on-one meetings with potential investors across sectors like food-processing, aerospace and defence, healthcare to discuss the possibilities of investing in Odisha and to cater to the ever-growing need of newer products and services in Eastern and North-East India. (ANI)

