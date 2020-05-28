Odisha issues guidelines for farmers against locust attack

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): In view of rising concerns of possible locust attack, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued guidelines for farmers in the state and asked them to take preventive steps suggested in this regard.

"In view of the arising situation of locust attack in our bordering states, we need to be cautious. For that, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and Agriculture Department has issued the advisory for the farmers and they have been asked to follow the guidelines," state agriculture minister Arun Sahoo said.

"As preventive measures, farmers need to spray their crops with a solution based on neem seeds extract mixing with water or they can also spray their crops with neem-based pesticides available in the market by mixing with water as suggested in the guidelines," he said.

The minister stated that there is no reason to be alarmed as Odisha did not face such a situation for a long time but farmers need to follow the guidelines as a precautionary measure to contain the possible locust attack. (ANI)

