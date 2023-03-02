Odisha issues guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 2 (ANI): In the wake of the upcoming summer season and predictions of severe heat conditions, the Odisha government on Thursday issued guidelines for districts to prevent heat-related illnesses due to unusually high temperatures.

The Odisha Government has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all district administrations on heat-related illnesses in view of unusually high temperatures in some places in the state.

The guidelines come days after the Union Health Ministry asked States to start surveillance of heat-related illnesses and deaths.

"Odisha is one of the States where temperatures go very high in the summers. So to prevent health-related illness, Standard Operating Procedure has been issued for the District and sub-district level," said Director Public Health, Odisha Dr Niranjan Mishra.

Dr Mishra said authorities have asked for the opening of control room at the District Surveillance Unit (DSU) which will function 24X7. The preparedness of Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the district and block level has to be ensured to deal with heat-related emergencies.



Six beds are to be earmarked in heat stroke rooms at District Headquarter Hospitals (DHH), four such beds at sub-divisional hospitals, two beds in Community Health Centres and one at Primary Healthcare Centres. Facilities of air conditioners and coolers are to be provided in the heat stroke rooms in the hospitals, he said.

Drugs and logistics such as ORS, IV fluid, ICE pack and other consumables with emergency kits are to be placed in the heat stroke room. 24X7 duty roaster of Medical Officers are to be displayed in the causality, Director Public Health, Odisha said.

Dr Mishtra further said, "Prompt management of person with heat-related illness to be undertaken by the healthcare facilities as per protocol and guideline of Government of India, referral mechanism to be in place in case of a referral of a person suffering from severe heat-related illness to the higher centre,"

As per Dr Mishra, "Diagnosis of heat-related illness to be done by medical officers based on the case definition as per the guideline of Government of India, awareness generation activities to be undertaken at district and sub-district level to upscale awareness on heat-related illness and its prevention."

"District Surveillance Unit to obtain information from district emergency cell of collectorate regarding the forecast of a heatwave for next few days based on which prompt action to be undertaken for prevention and management of heat-related illness at the district level," he added.

Daily surveillance on heat-related illness under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) programme is to be conducted on IHIP using existing P form level login information and continue line listing of cases and deaths. (ANI)

