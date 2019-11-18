Odisha: Junior officers asked not to use term 'Bhai' for their seniors during duty hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service director Ratnakar Rout on Monday wrote to Joint Directors, asking them to maintain official decorum and not address senior officers as 'Bhai' in the office premises and during duty hours.

"It has come to the notice that the junior level officers of this Directorate and in field offices are not maintaining office decorum in dealing with their superiors even in the presence of higher authority. For example, the technical officers are calling "Bhai" to their senior officers like SDVO/CDVO and Joint Director level-l," stated the Office of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service.

"It is not proper on part of any of the government servant to address their higher authority in this way, irrespective of whatever personal relations they are having among themselves. During the office hours, it leads to not only violate Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1959 but also amounts to insubordination" the order reads.

Rout has asked the concerned department officials to be careful about maintaining official decorum in the office premises.

Any deviation in the matter will be taken seriously and stringent disciplinary action as deemed proper will be initiated against the defaulting officer under the Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1959. (ANI)

