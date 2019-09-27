Kalinga Sena activists protesting against Pakistan for training Al Qaeda terrorists on Friday. Photo/ANI
Odisha: Kalinga Sena activists protest against Pak for training Al Qaeda, other terror groups

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:38 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Members of the Kalinga Sena on Friday held a protest against Pakistan and burnt the effigy of its Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing defence training to Al Qaeda and other terrorists.
The protestors were seen carrying placards that read -- 'Declare Pakistan As A Terrorist Country'. They were also chanting slogans against Khan and Pakistan.
Kalinga Sena president Hemanta Ratha told ANI: "Imran Khan on his visit to New York said Pakstan gives training to Al Qaeda and other terrorists. We demand that Pakistan is declared as a terrorist country by the United Nations."
On September 23, speaking at the event of Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York, Khan had acknowledged that his country's army and spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) trained Al Qaeda and other militant groups.
"The Pakistani Army and ISI trained Al Qaeda and other terror groups to fight in Afghanistan. There were always links; there had to be linked because they trained them," Khan had said. (ANI)

