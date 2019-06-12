Odisha: King Cobra rescued from CRPF camp in Rayagada district

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], June 12(ANI): A King cobra snake measuring 12 ft height, weighing 30 Kg was rescued on Wednesday from the CRPF Camp Seshakhal of Rayagada district of Odisha.

A local snake catcher rescued the King Cobra and handed it over to the forest department. The snake was later taken to the Gumma forest by the forest department where he was released.

This species of snake is world's longest venomous snake and is found mainly in South-East Asia. Cobras are usually found in the Rayagada district of Odisha. (ANI)

