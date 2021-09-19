Odisha launches campaign of planting sapling under Seva Samarpan Abhiyan started on PM's birthday

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 19 (ANI): Under the Seva Samarpan Abhiyan started on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, Odisha on Saturday launched a campaign of planting saplings from Bhubaneswar.



Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President of Odisha, Samir Mohanty said, "Under Seva Samarpan Abhiyan started on PM Modi's birthday, we have started this campaign and it will continue till October 7. In Odisha, there are 37,000 different locations where we will plant these sapling trees."

Further, he said that this campaign will also help in protecting the environment by generating oxygen.

"We will also work on maintaining these sapling trees. Almost all the party workers are involved in this campaign," he added. (ANI)

