Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das (Photo/ANI)
Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das (Photo/ANI)

Odisha likely to receive heavy rains till Nov 20, says IMD scientist

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 23:38 IST


Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 16 (ANI): A low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal and Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall till November 20, a senior Indian Meteorological Department scientist said on Tuesday.

"Low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal. Recently, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts received heavy rains. It is very likely that other parts of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall till November 20," Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar, told ANI.
He advised fishermen to stay indoors following the prediction of heavy rainfall. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl