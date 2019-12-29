Odisha likely to witness light rain on New Year: IMD Scientist

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): One or two places in Odisha are likely to receive light rainfall on New Year, moreover warning has been issued for a few districts like Sundargarh, Deogarh and Sonepur that are likely to witness thunderstorm and hailstorm on January 2, said Sudarshan Mishra, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist.

"One or two places in Odisha are likely to receive light rainfall on January 1, whereas many places in North Odisha likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on January 2. South Odisha likely to receive light to moderate rain at a few places," Mishra told ANI on Sunday.

Mishra further added that warning has been issued for a few places like Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Khordha, Sonepur and Boudh districts are likely to witness thunderstorm activity and hailstorm on January 2.

"The lowest temperature was recorded at 3.4 degree Celsius yesterday in Sonepur. As per our data, the temperature is around 14 places here was recorded at 10 degree Celsius or below that. The cold wave is likely to be witnessed for the next two days," said Mishra.

"Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Kalahandi and Balangir are likely to witness cold wave for the next 26 hours. In the next 26 hours, the temperature here is likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius and it will fall after rainfall," he added.

The cold wave conditions have gripped the state severely with the mercury dropping to 3.4 degree Celsius in Sonepur on Sunday. As many as 15 places in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius.

As per the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Angul recorded 4.6 degree Celsius temperature, Phulbani 5 degree Celsius, Daringbadi at 5.5 degree Celsius and Titilaghar 6.1 degree Celsius.

It was followed by Bhawanipatna at 6.5 degree Celsius, Keonjhar 6.6 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda 7.3 degree Celsius, Sambalpur 7.4 degree Celsius, Bolamgir 8 degree Celsius and Balasore 8.6 degree Celsius.

Cuttack recorded 8.8 degree Celsius, Baripada 9.0 degree Celsius, Sundarghar 9.0 degree Celsius, Koraput 9.6 degree Celsius temperature.

The cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over several districts in Odisha, according to IMD. (ANI)

